59 New COVID-19 Cases Push Odisha's Tally To 3,37,803

Bhubaneswar, Mar 8: Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload surged to 3,37,803 on Monday as 59 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. The state during the day registered recovery of 88 patients taking the number of cured persons to 3,35,168 which is 99.21 per cent of the caseload.

Odisha’s case fatality ratio (CFR) stands at 0.56 per cent while its positivity rate is 3.98 per cent. Of the new cases, 35 were reported from quarantine centres, while 24 fresh infections were detected during contract tracing, he said.

Sambalpur district reported the highest number of new cases at nine, followed by Sundergarh (six) and Jajpur (five). The state’s coronavirus death toll remained at 1,917 as no fresh fatality was reported, he said.

Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far. The state now has 665 active COVID-19 cases, which is 0.19 per cent of the caseload.

Odisha has so far tested over 84.92 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 19,921 on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor