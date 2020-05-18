590 Trains Arrived in UP so far, 7.6 Lakh Migrant Workers Returned Home, Says Official

As many as 590 trains have arrived in Uttar Pradesh so far with over 7.60 lakh migrant labourers from other states, a senior official said here on Monday.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Information, Awanish Kumar Awasthi told reporters that 12,000 government buses have been deployed in the state to ferry the arriving workers safely to their homes.

Additionally, 200 private buses have been roped in in each of the 75 districts to facilitate their movement, he said.

Till Sunday, 16.50 lakh workers had arrived in the state through trains, buses and other modes of transport, he said.

Awasthi said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to make available Pulse Oximeter at every quarantine centre to check Oxygen level in inmates and identify those with breathing difficulties.

"It will help in finding suspected coronavirus cases," he said.

For the security of migrant labourers, the CM has directed to enhance night patrolling and said that all the arrangements for them will be free of cost, he said.

The CM, he said, also directed official to ramp up the testing capacity to 10,000 a day.