5kg Free Ration to 80 Cr Beneficiaries: Centre's Big Move for Poor Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

The Central government on Friday announced its decision to give free ration to poor sections of the society for two months under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAN). The government will provide 5kg free food grains to about 80 crore beneficiaries for the months of May and June, 2021.

The Centre will spend Rs 26,000 crore on the initiative which is in lines with last year’s Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY). The decision has been taken in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to the poor as the country battles a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Congratulating the prime minister over the move, Union home minister Amit Shah said that the Modi government stands with the poor amid the Covid-19 crisis. “"In view of the impact of coronavirus, Rs 26,000 crore will be spent to provide 5 kg of food grains for two months under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the same. This move will benefit about 80 crore people of the country. The Modi government stands with the countrymen at every step in this disaster," Shah tweeted.

कोरोना के बढ़ते प्रभाव को देखते हुए ₹26,000 करोड़ से प्रधानमंत्री गरीब कल्याण योजना के अंतर्गत दो महीने तक 5 किलो अनाज देने के निर्णय पर @narendramodi जी का अभिनंदन करता हूँ। इससे देश के करीब 80 करोड़ लोगों को लाभ मिलेगा। मोदी सरकार इस आपदा में हर कदम देशवासियों के साथ खड़ी है।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 23, 2021

PM Modi had earlier stressed that it was important for the poor to have nutritional support amid the pandemic.

