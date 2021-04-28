Earthquake of 6.4 Magnitude Jolts Assam's Dhekiajuli, Tremors Also Felt in Guwahati

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter Scale hit Sonitpur, Assam on Wednesday at 7:51 AM, said National Center for Seismology.

Tremors were also felt in Assam’s capital city, Guwahati, in the morning hours on Wednesday.

No injury or casuality was reported. But the quake caused damage to wall and false ceiling areas in Guwahati’s lavish Taj Vivanta.

Spoke to Assam CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal Ji regarding the earthquake in parts of the state. Assured all possible help from the Centre. I pray for the well-being of the people of Assam.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2021

Have spoken to the Chief Minister of Assam, Shri @sarbanandsonwal ji, to assess the condition in different parts of the state after an earthquake. The central government stands firmly with our sisters and brothers of Assam. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 28, 2021

The quake badly shook Tezpur, a city of 100,000 people, about 45 kilometres (28 miles) from the epicentre. Residents said many people poured onto the streets and some buildings were damaged.

Even in the state capital, Guwahati, about 150 kilometres (95 miles) to the south, the quake shook buildings and left cracks in walls. Residents said at least two big aftershocks were felt.

The USGS said the quake hit at a relatively shallow depth of 29 kilometres (18 miles) at 0221 GMT in hills just north of Dhekiajuli, a town in a tea-growing district of northern Assam.

The Himalayan region is regularly hit by big earthquakes. A 1950 quake killed about 4,800 people in Assam and in Tibet.

