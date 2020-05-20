INDIA

1-MIN READ

6.39% of Total Active Covid-19 Cases Needed Hospital Support, Says Health Ministry

A doctor wearing a protective suit seals a bag containing a sample vial at a testing centre. (Reuters)

The current recovery rate stands at 39.62 per cent while it was 7.1 per cent at the beginning of lockdown, Agarwal said.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 20, 2020, 6:21 PM IST
Out of the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country, 6.39 per cent needed hospital support, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.


During a briefing on the COVID-19 situation, joint secretary in the ministry Lav Agarwal also said that about 2.94 per cent of active COVID-19 cases needed oxygen support, three per cent needed intense care units (ICU) and 0.45 per cent required ventilator support.

"The total active COVID-19 cases stands at 61,149 in the country and 42,298 people have recovered," he said.

The current recovery rate stands at 39.62 per cent while it was 7.1 per cent at the beginning of lockdown, Agarwal said.

The COVID-19-induced lockdown was imposed on March 25 and has now entered its fourth phase, which will end on May 31.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), responding to a question on whether the government is planning to drop Hydroxychloroquine from the COVID-19 treatment plan, said a review on its efficacy will be held to decide on its prophylaxis.

The ministry said that 7.9 people per lakh population got affected by COVID-19 in the country.


