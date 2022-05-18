'6.5 Yrs is Too Long a Time': Prime Accused in Sheena Bora Murder Case, Indrani Mukherjea Granted Bail by SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in 2012 high-profile murder case of Sheena Bora. The court said that six and a half years (the duration that Mukerjea has spent in jail) is too long a time.

Mukerjea had in January approached the Supreme Court for bail. She filed a special leave petition (SLP) against the Bombay high court order of November 16 refusing her bail in the case for which she was arrested on August 25, 2015 and has been behind bars since.

The HC bench of Justice Nitin Sambre while rejecting her bail plea on merits had said, “There is enough material on record to infer prima facie involvement of the applicant in the crime.” Her SLP filed through advocate on record Sandeep Singh with her counsel Sana Raees Khan sought her bail on merits of the case saying “There is no substantive evidence to support prosecution’s case” against her.

(details awaited)

