1-min read

6 Arrested for Trying to Leave Delhi for Bihar with Fake Curfew Pass

The accused were travelling in a four-wheeler which was intercepted at Idgah Picket on Rani Jhansi Road.

Nitisha Kashyap | CNN-News18

Updated:April 23, 2020, 9:42 PM IST
A motorcyclist bypasses a police barricade put up to restrict the movement of civilians during a lockdown amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi.
Representative image. (AP)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police early on Thursday arrested six people for making a fake curfew pass and trying to leave the city even as the nationwide lockdown is in place.

The people were travelling in a four-wheeler which was intercepted at Idgah Picket on Rani Jhansi Road. It had five men, one woman and two children -- all of them are permanent residents of Madhubani in Bihar and were staying at Sadar Bazar here.

"All the persons intended to go to Madhubani as they wanted to leave Delhi due to the spread of coronavirus," said DCP Central Sanjay Bhatia.

They were also carrying a curfew pass issued by the DCP office North District, which seemed to be fake. It increased the suspicion as it was issued on the address of Sitamarhi in Bihar and was valid up to April 24.

During interrogation, the driver identified as Maksood Aalam said his uncle, Mohd Munif, was admitted to a hospital in Madhubani and so his son, Mohd Irshad, wanted to go to Bihar.

They first went to Sadar Bazar police station to arrange the curfew pass but police officials denied and asked them to go to the DCP office in Civil Lines. They were unsuccessful there as well.

However, they were able to procure passes from one Zayed Fahed whose whereabouts are being verified, police said.

The police registered a case under several sections of IPC, Disaster Management Act, and Epidemic Diseases Act. The accused were arrested and released on bail.

