LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

6 Bangladeshi Nationals Get 4-year Jail Term for Illegally Staying in India

Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) unit in Thane had in March this year raided a residential building in Bhiwandi town here and found the six Bangladeshi nationals residing there without any valid passport and other document.

PTI

Updated:December 30, 2018, 12:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
6 Bangladeshi Nationals Get 4-year Jail Term for Illegally Staying in India
Image for representation only.
Thane (Maha): Six Bangladeshi nationals have been sentenced to four-year imprisonment by a Thane court for illegally staying in India.

Additional Sessions Judge N H Makhare, in her order issued last week, also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on each of the accused.

Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) unit in Thane had in March this year raided a residential building in Bhiwandi town here and found the six Bangladeshi nationals residing there without any valid passport and other document, the prosecution told the court.

The six -- Piyaro Husainali Shaikh (22), Manik Farid Shaikh (20), Farukh Saifulalam Shaikh (20), Subuji Mujid Shaikh (22), Mohammad Bilal Mohammad Mahabul Alam Shaikh (22) and Mohammad Al Amin Mohammad Yusuf Miya Islam (20) -- were arrested and booked under provisions of the Foreigners Act and the Passport Act.

The judge said the accused submitted that they entered the country in search of jobs.

"Their families are dependent on them. If they are kept behind bars then their family members will definitely face starvation. Hence, they have requested to a take lenient view," she noted.

The prosecutor, however, sought strict punishment for the accused, saying they had committed an offence by residing in the country without any valid document.

After hearing both the sides, the judge awarded four-year 'simple imprisonment' to all the accused.

The court also directed authorities concerned to take necessary steps to deport the accused to their country on the completion of their prison term.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram