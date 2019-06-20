Six Bodies, Mortal Remains of Seven Air Warriors Recovered from AN-32 Crash Site in Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi: After struggling against bad weather for days, the rescuers on Thursday retrieved six bodies and mortal remains of seven air warriors on board the ill-fated AN-32 aircraft that crashed in Arunachal Pradesh.

The operation was suspended on Tuesday due to bad weather, even as a ground team comprising Garud commandos, civilian porters and hunters was on its way to the site on foot.

"Due to bad weather and clouds we could not undertake the retrieval operation today as well. Our helicopters were on the lookout for a window to fly but could not. But we are leaving no stone unturned in our attempts to retrieve the bodies," Shillong-based IAF spokesperson Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh had said.

Helicopters, including Mi-17s, Cheetah and ALH had been unable to approach the site during the last few days because of inclement weather in the valleys and cloud cover over the crash site, officials said.

The wreckage of the missing AN-32 was located by a Mi-17 helicopter on June 11, following which a team of 15 mountaineers was dropped near the crash site the next day.