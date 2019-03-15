6 Bridge Collapse, 7 Years and 28 Deaths: Mapping Mumbai's Man-made Tragedy

: At least six people have been reported dead and 34 others injured after a portion of the foot-over bridge at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai collapsed Thursday evening.Mahrashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced a Rs 5 lakh compensation for the family of the deceased and said that he had asked Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Ajoy Mehta to fix the ‘primary responsibility’ in the matter.However, Thursday’s bridge collapse at CSMT is not the first such incident in the financial capital of the country.A News18.com analysis shows that at least one such similar incident has been reported in Mumbai every year since 2012, in which multiple people were killed.: A section of the Gokhale bridge at the Andheri station in Mumbai collapsed following hours of unabated rain. The collapse of the bridge on SV road in the city, which connects Andheri East and Andheri West station, left at least five people injured.One of the injured, a woman named Asmita Katkar (35), succumbed to her injuries four days later at Mumbai’s RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital.A probe by the Commissioner of Railway Safety termed six Western Railway officials and the BMC as responsible for the incident.: One person sustained minor injuries after stairs of a foot-over bridge near Charni road station in Mumbai crumbled.: At least 23 people were killed and 39 others were after a stampede broke out at the sub-urban Elphinstone Road railway station pedestrian bridge. The incident took place between the Parel railway station and Elphinstone road railway station.A probe panel, headed by Western Railway chief security officer, in its report to Western Railway General Manager Anil Kumar said that the incident happened because of heavy rain.Other accounts, according to news reports at the time of the incident, suspected that passengers panicked after a rumour that the bridge was collapsing, which resulted in the stampede.Reacting to the accident, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thakerey had said: "There has been a collapse of infrastructure facilities due to the migrant influx from other regions.": Nine people were injured when a bridge collapsed in the suburban Malad area of Mumbai. The bridge connected Evershine Nagar in Malad to Malvani.: Three people were killed and six were injured after a portion of an under construction Sahar elevated corridor in Andheri East near Mumbai international airport caved in.Police had registered a case of death due to negligence and of grievous hurt against officials of Larsen & Toubro.: One person died and 11 others were injured when an under-construction Mumbai Metro rail bridge–part of the Varsova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Corridor–collapsed.Maharashtra accounted for the second-highest number of deaths (4,237) due to structural collapses between 2001 and 2015, according to the National Crime Records Bureau’s 2016 report. In total, at least 38,363 people lost their lives in as many as 37,514 incidents of collapse of various structures during this period across the country.The types of structural collapses that the data records include: bridges, commercial buildings, dams, residential buildings and others.As per the report, as many as 1,217 people died in incidents of bridge collapses throughout the country in these 15 years.​