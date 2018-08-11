English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
6-day Vedic Ceremony to Begin at Lord Balaji Temple in Tirupati Today
On an average, only 30,000 devotees would be allowed into the shrine daily, to be regulated during the few hours when the priests temporarily halt their work.
File photo of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Representative Image)
Loading...
Tirupati: The famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara near here is all set for a six-day ritual, held once in 12 years, beginning on Saturday during which only 30,000 devotees would be allowed per day, under one third of the regular influx.
The 'Astabandhana Balalaya Mahasamprokshanam', would begin after 9 pm when the high priests would undertake minor structural repairs inside the sanctum sanctorum of the 2,000-year old temple and other sub-shrines, an official of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which administers the cash-rich shrine, said.
In view of the ceremony, issuance of all online 'seva' tickets, including for pre-dawn rituals and privileged worships, have been suspended till August 16, TTD Public Relations Officer T Ravi told PTI tonight.
On an average, only 30,000 devotees would be allowed into the shrine daily, to be regulated during the few hours when the priests temporarily halt their work, he said.
During the ritual, high priests plug minor cracks and holes using a herbal paste harder than the concrete mix, amid chanting of Vedic hymns, Ravi added.
During the mid-August period, usually about one lakh pilgrims visit the temple, which attracts devotees from across the country all through the year.
The TTD had earlier announced a complete ban on entry of devotees during the six days, but facing flak from devotees and nudged by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, it later decided to allow 30,000 pilgrims per day.
Also Watch
The 'Astabandhana Balalaya Mahasamprokshanam', would begin after 9 pm when the high priests would undertake minor structural repairs inside the sanctum sanctorum of the 2,000-year old temple and other sub-shrines, an official of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which administers the cash-rich shrine, said.
In view of the ceremony, issuance of all online 'seva' tickets, including for pre-dawn rituals and privileged worships, have been suspended till August 16, TTD Public Relations Officer T Ravi told PTI tonight.
On an average, only 30,000 devotees would be allowed into the shrine daily, to be regulated during the few hours when the priests temporarily halt their work, he said.
During the ritual, high priests plug minor cracks and holes using a herbal paste harder than the concrete mix, amid chanting of Vedic hymns, Ravi added.
During the mid-August period, usually about one lakh pilgrims visit the temple, which attracts devotees from across the country all through the year.
The TTD had earlier announced a complete ban on entry of devotees during the six days, but facing flak from devotees and nudged by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, it later decided to allow 30,000 pilgrims per day.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Floods, Landslides Across Kerala
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Heavy Rainfall Wreak Havoc In Kerala
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
Floods, Landslides Across Kerala
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Heavy Rainfall Wreak Havoc In Kerala
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Hone Your Pole Dancing Skills With 6 Terrific Lessons From Birthday Girl Jacqueline Fernandez
- 10 Things Akshay Kumar Revealed About Himself During his Gold Twitter Chat
- Rishi Kapoor Calls British Airways Racist, Recommends Flying Emirates or Jet Instead
- Internet Slams Kriti Sanon’s Magazine Photo Shoot with Dead Giraffe as Disturbing; See Pic
- Batti Gul Meter Chalu Trailer: Watch Shahid Kapoor Take on Corrupt Electricity Board
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...