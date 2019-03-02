English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
6 Dead, 31 Injured After Bus Falls into Gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur
The accident happened at Chandeh village near Surinsar around midnight when the driver of the bus lost control over the vehicle which rolled down into the gorge.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Udhampur/Jammu: Six persons were killed and 31 injured when a Srinagar-bound private bus skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said Saturday.
The accident happened at Chandeh village near Surinsar around midnight when the driver of the bus lost control over the vehicle which rolled down into the gorge, the officials said.
They said the driver had reportedly taken the interior route to dodge traffic police in view of the restrictions on the main Jammu-Srinagar national highway which was opened for traffic from Jammu to Srinagar on Saturday after five days of closure due to landslides caused by rain and snowfall.
They said a rescue operation was immediately launched.
Five persons were found dead while 32 were rescued and rushed to Government Medical College hospital Jammu for treatment, the officials said.
They said one of them was declared dead by doctors on arrival.
A few of the injured were stated to be "critical", the officials said.
The accident happened at Chandeh village near Surinsar around midnight when the driver of the bus lost control over the vehicle which rolled down into the gorge, the officials said.
They said the driver had reportedly taken the interior route to dodge traffic police in view of the restrictions on the main Jammu-Srinagar national highway which was opened for traffic from Jammu to Srinagar on Saturday after five days of closure due to landslides caused by rain and snowfall.
They said a rescue operation was immediately launched.
Five persons were found dead while 32 were rescued and rushed to Government Medical College hospital Jammu for treatment, the officials said.
They said one of them was declared dead by doctors on arrival.
A few of the injured were stated to be "critical", the officials said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tamannaah Bhatia Reveals She Will Break Her 'No-kissing' Policy Only for This Bollywood Star
- New Zealand's Perkins Dismissed in Unbelievable Fashion
- FAME India Phase II Scheme Approved by Cabinet - Implications, Impact and Industry Reactions
- Saumya Tandon Slams Veena Malik for Mocking Abhinandan Varthaman and IAF
- Steve Wozniak Wants Apple to Make a Foldable iPhone
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results