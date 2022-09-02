CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

6 Dead, 7 Injured After Car Mows Down Group of Pilgrims in Gujarat's Arvalli District

PTI

Last Updated: September 02, 2022, 10:22 IST

Gujarat, India

Six people died and 7 other pilgrims including the driver of the Innova car which hit them were injured in the accident. (ANI Photo)

The accident took place around 6:00 am on a road connecting Arvalli with adjoining Banaskantha district where the famous Ambaji temple is situated.

Six pilgrims walking towards the temple town of Ambaji were killed when a car rammed into them in Gujarat’s Arvalli district on Friday morning, police said. Seven other pilgrims and the driver of the Innova car which hit them were injured in the incident and admitted to a nearby hospital, said an official.

The accident took place around 6:00 am on a road connecting Arvalli with adjoining Banaskantha district where the famous Ambaji temple is situated. The pilgrims belonged to Kalol tehsil of Panchmahal district, sources said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed grief over the deaths and announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of the deceased. He also announced assistance Rs 50,000 each for those who were injured, an official statement said.

The CM instructed Arvalli district collector to ensure proper treatment for the injured persons, it added.

first published:September 02, 2022, 10:22 IST
last updated:September 02, 2022, 10:22 IST