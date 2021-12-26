CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#INDvsSA#Movies#Coronavirus#BiggBoss15#Bollywood
Home » News » India » 6 Dead, Several Injured in Boiler Blast in Bihar's Muzaffarpur
1-MIN READ

6 Dead, Several Injured in Boiler Blast in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Six persons, who have sustained serious injuries, are admitted to the SKMCH referral hospital where their condition was said to be critical. (Representational image)

Six persons, who have sustained serious injuries, are admitted to the SKMCH referral hospital where their condition was said to be critical. (Representational image)

Six bodies were pulled out of the debris and sent for post mortem.

At least six persons were killed and several others were injured when a boiler explosion inside a factory here brought the structure down and left many buildings in the vicinity severely damaged, a top official said. According to District Magistrate, Muzaffarpur, Pranay Kumar the boiler blast took place around 9.30 A.M. inside a unit at Bela industrial area that manufactured noodles and other snacks.

The sound was heard far and wide and the rooftops of many other buildings in the area were blown away by the impact of the collision which reduced the factory to rubble, said the DM. Officials of the local administration, police, and fire department rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations.

Six bodies were pulled out of the debris and sent for post mortem. Six persons, who have sustained serious injuries, are admitted to the SKMCH referral hospital where their condition was said to be critical.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex-gratia of Rs four lakh for the next of the kin of each deceased and constituted a team to investigate the cause of the blast and fix accountability.

RELATED NEWS

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Tags
first published:December 26, 2021, 17:12 IST