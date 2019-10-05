6 Deaths, 14 Years & A Pattern: Kerala Police Exhumes 5 Bodies as Suspected Property Dispute Turns Ugly

Thiruvananthapuram: Kozhikode rural police on Friday have exhumed 5 bodies and conducted postmortem as part of an investigation where six members in a family have died in similar circumstances over a period of 14 years.

An investigation was launched after a complaint was filed a year ago by Rojo, son of deceased couple. Police have noticed a similarity in pattern of the deaths.

In 2002, Rojo’s mother Annamma (57) had died under mysterious circumstances. Six years later, Rojo’s father, Tom Thomas (66) too died under similar circumstances. According to the police, the two had collapsed shortly after having food.

A series of death followed after the death of the couple. In 2011, Rojo’s brother Roy Thomas (40) died followed by Rojo’s uncle, Matthew (68) in 2014.

In the same year, two-year-old Alphine died, followed by the death of his mother in 2016.

According to Kozhikode Rural SP, KG Simon, it is found that all of the family members had consumed food before they died.

The probe initially began as a property dispute as deceased Roy's wife Joli had managed to get all the assets of her husband and his parents.

Last Friday, Police exhumed 5 dead bodies which were buried at different churches in Calicut. Roy's body was not exhumed as the postmortem was conducted immediately after his death.

Joli is under scanner and the Police have called her for questioning. The police have doubts on her as forged documents were used to get properties in her favour.

Kozhikode Rural SP has confirmed that Roy's wife Joli has been called for questioning and to verify her statement about where she was at the time of the deaths. Meanwhile, Joli has remarried Roy's cousin.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.