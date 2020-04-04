Take the pledge to vote

6 Deaths in Maharashtra, Delhi and Gujarat Take India’s Covid-19 Toll to 68, Total Cases Jump to 2,902

The highest number of confirmed cases of the pandemic was reported from Maharashtra at 423 followed by Tamil Nadu with 411 infections. The number of cases in Delhi has gone up to 386, in Kerala to 295, in Rajasthan to 179 and in Uttar Pradesh to 174.

Updated:April 4, 2020, 11:12 AM IST
6 Deaths in Maharashtra, Delhi and Gujarat Take India’s Covid-19 Toll to 68, Total Cases Jump to 2,902
Health workers carry a man suspected of coronavirus to shift him to a hospital at Shahu Nagar in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, during a lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai, India, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Prashant Waydande

New Delhi: The number of COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 2,902 on Saturday while the death toll rose to 68, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 2,650, while 183 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated to another country, it said.

As per the ministry's updated data on coronavirus cases Saturday morning, six fresh deaths were reported -- three from Maharahtra, two from Delhi and one from Gujarat. Maharashtra has reported the most deaths (19) so far, followed by Gujarat (9), Telengana (7), Madhya Pradesh (6), Delhi (6), Punjab (5), Karnataka (3), West Bengal (3), Jammu and Kashmir (2), Uttar Pradesh (2) and Kerala (2). Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh have reported a death each.

The figure of 2,902 includes 55 foreign nationals.

The highest number of confirmed cases of the pandemic was reported from Maharashtra at 423 followed by Tamil Nadu with 411 infections. The number of cases in Delhi has gone up to 386, in Kerala to 295, in Rajasthan to 179 and in Uttar Pradesh to 174.

In Andhra Pradesh, cases have increased to 161 while Telengana has 158 positive patients so far.

The cases in Karnataka have risen to 128. Madhya Pradesh has reported 104 cases so far, Gujarat 95 while Jammu and Kashmir has 75 positive patients so far.

The number of cases has risen to 63 in West Bengal. Punjab has reported 53 cases of COVID-19 so far followed by Haryana with 49 cases.

Bihar has 29, Assam has 24, Chandigarh 18, Uttarakhand 16 and Ladakh has reported 14 cases so far.

Ten cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Chhattisgarh has nine positive patients so far. Goa and Himachal Pradesh have have reported six coronavirus cases each. Odisha and Puducherry have five cases each.

Jharkhand and Manipur have reported two cases each while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported a case each.

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,650

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,902

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    183

     

  • Total DEATHS

    68

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 04 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    829,685

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,117,882

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    228,994

     

  • Total DEATHS

    59,203

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres