English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
6 Delhi Men of Infamous 'Jahar Khurani' Gang Held for Stealing e-rickshaws After Drugging Drivers
The accused were arrested after a policeman on patrol duty at Ramesh Nagar found three people searching a man who was lying unconscious and trying to flee with an e-rickshaw which was parked nearby.
SmartE E-Rickshaw. Image used for representative purpose only.(Photo: SmartE)
Loading...
New Delhi: The city police arrested six people allegedly involved in stealing e-rickshaws after drugging the drivers and claimed that with it the infamous Jahar Khurani gang has been busted.
Sharif Khan (25), Deen Mohd (30), Aslam (28), Sikender (40), Shivam (21) and Sukhbir (19) were arrested from in and around the national capital region after a massive raid and eight e-rickshaws were seized from them, police said.
The gang used to drug the drivers of e-rickshaws and rob their vehicles, they said.
"The gang was operating in the west and northwest and outer district and confessed to have been committed more than 50 thefts," police said.
The accused were arrested after a policeman on patrol duty at Ramesh Nagar found three people searching a man who was lying unconscious and trying to flee with an e-rickshaw which was parked nearby.
The patrol team managed to nab one of the accused, following which a manhunt was launched in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi which resulted in the arrest f the other five accused, police said.
Sharif Khan (25), Deen Mohd (30), Aslam (28), Sikender (40), Shivam (21) and Sukhbir (19) were arrested from in and around the national capital region after a massive raid and eight e-rickshaws were seized from them, police said.
The gang used to drug the drivers of e-rickshaws and rob their vehicles, they said.
"The gang was operating in the west and northwest and outer district and confessed to have been committed more than 50 thefts," police said.
The accused were arrested after a policeman on patrol duty at Ramesh Nagar found three people searching a man who was lying unconscious and trying to flee with an e-rickshaw which was parked nearby.
The patrol team managed to nab one of the accused, following which a manhunt was launched in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi which resulted in the arrest f the other five accused, police said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Indonesia Hit By Deadly Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Indonesia Hit By Deadly Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami
Friday 28 September , 2018 Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WATCH: This Video of 'Chinese Garba' Has Left Everyone Impressed Including Anand Mahindra
- OPINION| Anandiben Patel Advised Schoolgirls to Make 'Perfect Daal'. Really, Now?
- Apple iPhone XS Max Charging Issues: The Curious Case of iOS 12 And How an Update May Fix it
- Streaming Now: 5 Shows and Films Releasing on Netflix and Amazon Prime This Week
- Ever Wanted to Name a Baby Giant Panda? A Japanese Zoo is Taking Suggestions; Apply Here
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...