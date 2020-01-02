Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

6 Duped of Over 5 Lakhs by Cyber Fraudsters Who Posed as Paytm Employees in Maharashtra

The caller asked the complainant to download the 'Quick Support' app on his mobile phone and make a payment of Rs 10 on it for updating the KYC.

Updated:January 2, 2020, 1:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
6 Duped of Over 5 Lakhs by Cyber Fraudsters Who Posed as Paytm Employees in Maharashtra
Image for representation.

Thane: Six people in Maharashtra's Thane city have been duped of Rs 5.04 lakh allegedly from persons posing as Paytm employees, an official said on Thursday.

One of the complainants told the police that on December 29, he got a call from a person, who claimed to be from the Paytm team and asked him to update his KYC, police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.

The caller asked the complainant to download the 'Quick Support' app on his mobile phone and make a payment of Rs 10 on it for updating the KYC.

He also asked the complainant to share his Aadhaar and PAN numbers, which the victim did, Narkar said.

The complainant then got several messages over the next two days of withdrawals collectively worth Rs 1.2 lakh from his bank account in the denominations of Rs 9,999, Rs 4,999 and Rs 2,999, she said.

When the victim approached the police on Wednesday, he found five more people there with similar complaints.

According to Narkar, the six victims were allegedly duped of Rs 5.04 lakh by fraudsters using similar modus operandi.

Based on the complaints, a case was registered on Wednesday under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, the official said, adding that no arrest was made so far.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram