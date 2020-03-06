6 Family Members Eat Peas Rice at Home, Rushed to Hospital over Suspected Food Poisoning

Muzaffarnagar: Six people of a family were rushed to hospital in a suspected case of food poisoning after eating peas rice at home in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said

The family, who reside in Mundet village under Adersh Mandi police station limits of the district, complained of vomiting and loose motions after consuming the food at home on Thursday.

All six of them were admitted to a nearby hospital, police further said.

