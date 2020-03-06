English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
6 Family Members Eat Peas Rice at Home, Rushed to Hospital over Suspected Food Poisoning
The family, who reside in Mundet village, complained of vomiting and loose motions after consuming the food at home on Thursday.
(Image for representation: Reuters)
Muzaffarnagar: Six people of a family were rushed to hospital in a suspected case of food poisoning after eating peas rice at home in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said
The family, who reside in Mundet village under Adersh Mandi police station limits of the district, complained of vomiting and loose motions after consuming the food at home on Thursday.
All six of them were admitted to a nearby hospital, police further said.
