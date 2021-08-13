6-feet Baby: US Zoo in Mendon Welcomes Its Largest Giraffe

The Southwick Zoo’s newest addition is a pretty big baby. Dolly the giraffe was born two weeks ago, in a town called Mendon in Massachusetts, United States. And is 6 feet tall and 150 pounds, she’s the largest of her species ever to be born in the history of the Mendon zoo.

The zoo says Dolly is being fed with a bottle because her mother was unable to produce her own milk. She made her public debut during Earth Awareness Day festivities on Saturday.

Dr. Peter Brewer, the zoo’s veterinarian, said Dolly won’t be reintroduced to her mother for another month.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here