Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

6 Former Maharashtra Chief Ministers Attend Uddhav Thackeray's Swearing-in Ceremony

NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi, Congress leaders Sushilkumar Shinde, and BJP's Devendra Fadnavis were among the former Chief Ministers who attended the oath-taking ceremony.

PTI

Updated:November 28, 2019, 9:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
6 Former Maharashtra Chief Ministers Attend Uddhav Thackeray's Swearing-in Ceremony
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray taking oath as Maharashtra chief minister on Thursday. (Image : PTI)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony as Maharashtra chief minister saw six of his predecessors from the state gracing the event held at the Shivaji Park here on Thursday evening.

NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi, Congress leaders Sushilkumar Shinde, Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan and BJP's Devendra Fadnavis are the six former CMs who headed the state at different times and were present at the mega event. Thackeray succeeded Fadnavis (2014-2019). Pawar has headed the state four times, while Ashok Chavan and Fadnavis became chief ministers twice. Joshi, Shinde, Prithviraj Chavan and Fadnavis held the post once.

Interestingly, among all the six former CMs, only Fadnavis, the first BJP leader to hold the top post in the state, completed full five-year term. Thackeray became the state's 18th chief minister and 29th term wise. He is also the first chief minister from the Thackeray clan.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress formed the government after the Thackeray-led party fell out with pre-poll ally BJP over sharing the chief ministerial post. The Assembly election was held on October 21 and its

result was declared on October 24. The BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 105 seats.

The Sena, the NCP and the Congress won 56, 54 and 44 seats, respectively, in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram