6 Former Maharashtra Chief Ministers Attend Uddhav Thackeray's Swearing-in Ceremony
NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi, Congress leaders Sushilkumar Shinde, and BJP's Devendra Fadnavis were among the former Chief Ministers who attended the oath-taking ceremony.
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray taking oath as Maharashtra chief minister on Thursday. (Image : PTI)
Mumbai: Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony as Maharashtra chief minister saw six of his predecessors from the state gracing the event held at the Shivaji Park here on Thursday evening.
NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi, Congress leaders Sushilkumar Shinde, Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan and BJP's Devendra Fadnavis are the six former CMs who headed the state at different times and were present at the mega event. Thackeray succeeded Fadnavis (2014-2019). Pawar has headed the state four times, while Ashok Chavan and Fadnavis became chief ministers twice. Joshi, Shinde, Prithviraj Chavan and Fadnavis held the post once.
Interestingly, among all the six former CMs, only Fadnavis, the first BJP leader to hold the top post in the state, completed full five-year term. Thackeray became the state's 18th chief minister and 29th term wise. He is also the first chief minister from the Thackeray clan.
The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress formed the government after the Thackeray-led party fell out with pre-poll ally BJP over sharing the chief ministerial post. The Assembly election was held on October 21 and its
result was declared on October 24. The BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 105 seats.
The Sena, the NCP and the Congress won 56, 54 and 44 seats, respectively, in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actress Priya Ahuja Welcomes Baby Boy
- Dog Lovers Hear: UK Couple Seek 24-Hour 'Dog Carer', Will Pay Rs 30 Lakh in Wages
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein to be Replaced by its Spin-off Yeh Hai Chahatein this December
- Alia Bhatt Shares Childhood Pictures with Shaheen, Says She Struggles for Best Birthday Caption
- Google Goofs Up Again, Says Lahore is the Capital of Khalistan