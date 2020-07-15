6 Held for Attacking Police Team in UP's Bulandshahr District, Allegedly Helping Criminal to Escape

Six people have been arrested for attacking a team of Crime Branch policemen in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district. The ruckus allegedly helped a criminal to escape.

The crime branch team was attacked on Saturday evening when they were searching for a criminal, Shahid, who is wanted in a murder case, in the Sarai Qazi area. The accused identified as Shakir, Aquil, Nadeem, Nawab, Naimuddin and Chand were arrested on Tuesday.

The accused had attacked the police team with lathis and stones during the raid on Saturday.

A video of crime branch team members in plain clothes fleeing a locality in Kotwali city area after being chased by a mob has also surfaced on social media.

In the video, lathi-wielding men can be seen chasing the policemen while some are throwing stones at them.

Shahid, who had jumped into the Kali river and escaped, is still absconding, Superintendent of Police (City) Atul Kumar Srivastava said.