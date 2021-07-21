6 Held For Raping 14-Year-Old Girl in Bihar’s Nalanda

Six youths have been arrested for allegedly gangraping a 14-year-old girl in a village in Bihar’s Nalanda district on Tuesday. Police said the crime took place when the minor had gone to the bushes to relieve herself in the morning. Just then, some men, who were hiding nearby, came out and attacked her. Some of them forcibly shut her mouth so that she could not sound any alarm. Then they allegedly took her to a house in an isolated area where each of the six men took turns to rape her.

When the girl did not return home after hours, family members started searching for her in nearby areas of the village. Soon, they reached the house in which she was raped. When they entered inside, they found her lying there in an unconscious state.

The teenager’s family then brought her home and after she regained consciousness, she broke down and revealed about the incident. Her family then filed a complaint against six people at Ben police station. The girl was sent to Sadar Hospital in Nalanda for a medical examination. On the basis of the complaint, the six people were booked for gang rape and under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Immediately, a team was formed under the station house officer (SHO) of Ben, Jaikishun Kumar to nab the accused. They were caught the same day from the village. They have been identified as Rampravesh Prasad, Suraj Manjhi, Shankar Manjhi, Rohit Manjhi, Punjabi Manjhi and Beeru Manjhi, all residents of the village. They were produced in a district court on Wednesday that sent them to police custody.

