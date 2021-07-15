6 Held For Rs 7 Lakh Bank Heist In Bihar, Mastermind On The Run

Six people have been arrested for allegedly looting Rs 6.82 lakh cash from the Repura branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur last week. Police have recovered pistols, cartridges, magazines, ganja and Rs 61,000 from them. On July 8, around 11.20 am, the armed robbers came on three motorcycles to the branch located in a busy market. Police said when officials were busy dealing with the customers, four youths entered inside the bank and held the employees at gunpoint.

The accused also thrashed the cashier, Akhilesh Kumar Paswan. They captured the two guards and collected all the cash from the counter and chest. Two gang members were keeping a watch outside the bank. When locals started pelting stones at them, they allegedly fired in the air to terrorise them. No one was injured in the firing.

Police said after scanning the CCTV footage of the robbery and the videos made by the locals, they had identified the assailants. Based on this, they conducted several raids at the possible hideouts and finally managed to arrest the six gang members.

The arrested have been identified as Ratnaesh Ram, Prince Ram, Sanjay Ram, Saurabh Kumar, Krishna Shah and Gautam Mahto. According to the senior superintendent of police (SSP) Jayant Kant, one of these is the son of a Maoist leader who is currently lodged in jail.

The SSP revealed that after escaping with the cash, the gang members changed their clothes at the house of a bank employee and fled in an autorickshaw. After questioning the accused, the police got to know that the bank employee is the mastermind of the crime. Police are currently probing his role and trying to nab him. Teams have also been formed to identify the auto rickshaw in which the accused fled.

