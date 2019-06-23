English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
6 Indians Arrested in Sri Lanka for Trying to Smuggle Gold
Customs Spokesman Deputy Director Sunil Jayaratne said the suspects, aged between 36 and 53 had concealed the gold biscuits in their luggages, pockets of the trousers they were wearing and their rectum, reports the Daily Mirror newspaper.
For Representation
Loading...
Colombo: Police in Sri Lanka said that six Indian nationals were arrested while attempting to smuggle gold biscuits to Chennai from the airport here, the media reported on Sunday.
Customs Spokesman Deputy Director Sunil Jayaratne said the suspects, aged between 36 and 53 had concealed the gold biscuits in their luggages, pockets of the trousers they were wearing and their rectum, reports the Daily Mirror newspaper.
The arrests were made on Saturday at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).
Further investigations are being conducted by the BIA customs officials.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
Thursday 20 June , 2019 What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Friday 21 June , 2019 India Celebrates International Yoga Day
Wednesday 19 June , 2019 What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Thursday 20 June , 2019 Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani Film Earns Rs 42.92 Crore
- Salman Khan Plays Red Hands With Nephews Arhaan, Nirvaan, Ayaan in These Hilarious Videos
- Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Share the Most Adorable Kiss Ahead of Their Second Wedding
- Fully Boarded Flight Forced to Wait for New Zealand's Victory
- BMW 7-Series Gifted by Salman Khan to Sister Arpita up for Sale at Rs 75 Lakh
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results