Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

6 Indians Arrested in Sri Lanka for Trying to Smuggle Gold

Customs Spokesman Deputy Director Sunil Jayaratne said the suspects, aged between 36 and 53 had concealed the gold biscuits in their luggages, pockets of the trousers they were wearing and their rectum, reports the Daily Mirror newspaper.

IANS

Updated:June 23, 2019, 5:55 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
6 Indians Arrested in Sri Lanka for Trying to Smuggle Gold
For Representation
Loading...

Colombo: Police in Sri Lanka said that six Indian nationals were arrested while attempting to smuggle gold biscuits to Chennai from the airport here, the media reported on Sunday.

Customs Spokesman Deputy Director Sunil Jayaratne said the suspects, aged between 36 and 53 had concealed the gold biscuits in their luggages, pockets of the trousers they were wearing and their rectum, reports the Daily Mirror newspaper.

The arrests were made on Saturday at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

Further investigations are being conducted by the BIA customs officials.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram