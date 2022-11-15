CHANGE LANGUAGE
6 Injured as Car Hits E-rickshaw in Noida, Two College Students Held
1-MIN READ

6 Injured as Car Hits E-rickshaw in Noida, Two College Students Held

PTI

Last Updated: November 15, 2022, 18:02 IST

Noida, India

No FIR was lodged in the case till Tuesday afternoon, according to a police official (Credits: News18 Malayalam)

The incident took place around 8.30 am near Amity University on a service lane, under the Sector 39 police station limits, the official said

Two college students were taken into police custody here on Tuesday after their car allegedly hit an e-rickshaw, injuring six people, including two school girls, an official said.

The incident took place around 8.30 am near Amity University on a service lane, under the Sector 39 police station limits, the official said.

“Three passengers of the e-rickshaw suffered severe injuries for which they were hospitalized for treatment, while the other three were discharges after first aid," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Harish Chander said.

“The occupants of the car, both aged between 20 and 22, have been taken into custody and further legal proceedings in the case are being carried out," the DCP said.

No FIR was lodged in the case till Tuesday afternoon, according to a police official.

first published:November 15, 2022, 18:02 IST
last updated:November 15, 2022, 18:02 IST