6 Injured, House Set Ablaze in Clashes Between Dalits and Upper Caste Communities in Kanpur
The clashes occured during the 'Bhim Shobha Yatra' which was being taken out after the culmination of 'Bhim Katha' organized by members of Dalit community in the village outskirts on February 8.
Image for representation.
Kanpur: Six people were injured and a house was set ablaze in a clash between members of the Dalit and upper caste communities in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat district.
The incident took place on Thursday in Mangta village and the police have arrested six persons in this connection.
According to reports, the communities allegedly clashed during the 'Bhim Shobha Yatra' which was being taken out after the culmination of 'Bhim Katha' organized by members of Dalit community in Gautam Buddha park in the village outskirts on February 8.
"After the culmination of 'Bhim Katha', members of Dalit community took out 'Bhim Shobha Yatra' in the village on Thursday. Both the communities entered into an altercation after a minor youth allegedly hit the poster of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar with a stick. Both the groups also started throwing stones at each other injuring around six persons," said a police official.
Additional forces from nearby police stations and PAC was rushed to the village to control the situation. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital in Akbarpur.
SP Kanpur Dehat, Anurag Vatsa, said that adequate force has been deployed and strict action will be initiated against those responsible for the incident.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Shares 20 Years Old Picture of Herself When She Won Miss World, See Here
- Kalki Koechlin Shares Picture of Herself During Labour, Thanks Her Doula for Childbirth
- Moto Razr is Impossible to Repair, And That's Bad News After The 27000 Folds Disaster
- Indian Women's League Awaits New Winner as Kryphsa, Gokulam Kerala FC Face Off in Final
- Kidambi Srikanth Wins But India Lose to Malaysia in Badminton Asia Team Championships