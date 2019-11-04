Take the pledge to vote

1 Killed, 13 Injured in Grenade Attack in Srinagar Market, Second Incident in a Week

The incident comes just a week after at least 20 people were injured when militants lobbed a grenade at a bus stand near a busy market in Sopore town of north Kashmir, officials said.

News18.com

Updated:November 4, 2019, 2:21 PM IST
1 Killed, 13 Injured in Grenade Attack in Srinagar Market, Second Incident in a Week
The incident comes just a week after at least 20 people were injured when militants lobbed a grenade at a bus stand near a busy market in Sopore town of north Kashmir, officials said.

One person was killed while 13 were injured in a grenade attack in a market on Maulana Azad road near Jahagir Chowk in Srinagar, close to the civil secretariat. The incident comes just a week after at least 20 people were injured when militants lobbed a grenade at a bus stand near a busy market in Sopore town of north Kashmir, officials said.

According to reports, the deceased was from UP's Saharanpur.

The Kashmir valley has been witnessing continuous shutdown since August 5 when the Centre revoked the state's special status under Article 370 and bifurcated it into two Union Territories — J&K and Ladakh.

Further details awaited.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

