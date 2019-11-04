1 Killed, 13 Injured in Grenade Attack in Srinagar Market, Second Incident in a Week

One person was killed while 13 were injured in a grenade attack in a market on Maulana Azad road near Jahagir Chowk in Srinagar, close to the civil secretariat. The incident comes just a week after at least 20 people were injured when militants lobbed a grenade at a bus stand near a busy market in Sopore town of north Kashmir, officials said.

According to reports, the deceased was from UP's Saharanpur.

The Kashmir valley has been witnessing continuous shutdown since August 5 when the Centre revoked the state's special status under Article 370 and bifurcated it into two Union Territories — J&K and Ladakh.

Further details awaited.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.