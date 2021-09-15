6 ISI-trained Terrorists, Who Were Planning IED Blasts, Arrested by Delhi Police  

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has claimed to have arrested six men, including two allegedly trained by Pakistan’s intelligence agency — Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) — to carry out IED blasts in India, during a press conference on Tuesday.

The Delhi Police further claimed that the arrested six — on the directions of ISI and Dawood Ibrahim’s brother — were to execute a series of bomb blasts across the country during the festive season.

Commissioner of Police Special Cell Neeraj Thakur during the press conference said, “The arrests were made on intel inputs. We have arrested a total of six Bengali-speaking persons. The arrested were planning to execute a series of bomb blasts in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during the festive season.”

They arrested six have been identified as Md Amir Javed (31), a resident of Lucknow; Osama alias Sami (22), a resident of Jamia Nagar; Jaan Mohammed Sheikh (47), a resident of Maharashtra; Zeeshan Qamar (28), a resident of Allahabad; Moolchand alias Saaju (47), a resident of Rae Bareli; and Mohd Abu Bakar (23), a resident of Bahraich.

The commissioner of police further said that they received inputs that around 15 Bengali-speaking men have been trained to make and blast improvised explosive devices (IED) by ISI in Pakistan and have returned to India to carry out blasts in the country especially in the national capital, Delhi.

“During questioning, we learnt that Osama and Zeeshan have been trained in Pakistan and were taking direct instructions from their handlers in Pakistan,” added the officer.

Thakur further said that during their investigation, they have learnt that two terrorists had managed to get to Pakistan via Muscat.

“The duo were conducting recce of various government and public places in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, where they had planned to plant the IEDs. We have also recovered explosive materials and arms and ammunition from the arrested,” added Thakur.

Thakur further said that the ISI has provided explosive material, along with arms and ammunition to the arrested. The materials supplied to the arrested by the ISI to carry out terrorist attacks in India included RDX-based IEDs, grenades, pistols and cartridges.

“During the probe, we have learnt that Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Danish Ibrahim was funding the terrorist attack to be carried out in the country during the festive season,” said Thakur.

