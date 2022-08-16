6 ITBP Jawans Dead as Bus Carrying Over 35 Personnel Falls Into Riverbed in J&K's Pahalgam

Six Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel lost their lives while at least 30 others were injured after a bus carrying them fell into riverbed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday after its brakes reportedly failed.

The police carrying 37 ITBP personnel and two J&K Police personnel policemen fell into a deep gorge between Chandanwari and Pahalgam, a police official said. He said while two ITBP personnel died on the spot, 10 others had sustained grievous injuries.

#WATCH Injured ITBP personnel rushed to a hospital in Anantnag, J&K 6 ITBP personnel have lost their lives, several injured after a bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel and 2 Police personnel fell into riverbed in Pahalgam pic.twitter.com/7QjiswkUnt — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

Kashmir Zone Police later in a tweet informed that six ITBP personnel lost their lives in the accident while the injured are being airlifted to Army hospital in Srinagar.

“In a road #accident near Chandanwari Pahalgam in #Anantnag district, 6 ITBP personnel got #martyred while as several others got injured, who are being #airlifted to Army hospital, Srinagar for treatment. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police said in the tweet.

More than 30 jawans have been injured as per the initial information received. Injured jawans have been evacuated by BSF MI-17 from the accident spot to the Army hospital in Srinagar, a senior ITBP official said.

BSF troops along with civil administration have been deployed at the accident site for rescue operation and medical support. BSF in a tweet said that bus involved in the accident was carrying personnel during de-induction process of special forces from Amarnath Yatra.

President Droupadi Murmu led tributes to the deceased personnel and prayed for speedy recovery of those injured. “The tragic loss of precious lives of ITBP personnel in the unfortunate accident at Anantnag, J&K fills me with sadness. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” President Murmu said.

Home Minister Amit Shah also took to Twitter over the incident and wrote, “Anguished to learn about the accident of a bus carrying ITBP and police personnel in Pahalgam, J&K. My prayers and thoughts are with the bereaved families. The injured were rushed to the hospital. May they recover at the earliest”.

Anguished to learn about the accident of a bus carrying ITBP and police personnel in Pahalgam, J&K. My prayers and thoughts are with the bereaved families. The injured were rushed to the hospital. May they recover at the earliest. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 16, 2022

Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha in his tweet said, “Deeply anguished by the bus accident near Chandanwari in which we have lost our brave ITBP personnel. My condolences to bereaved families & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. All possible assistance is being provided to the injured personnel”.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed his condolences to the families of the personnel killed in the accident.

