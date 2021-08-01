6 Killed, 4 Injured in MP After 2 Houses Collapse in MP Due to Heavy Rains; IMD Issues Red Alert

Six people were killed and four others injured in two incidents of house collapse due to heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa and Singrauli districts on Sunday, officials said. In Rewa, a 35-year-old man, his 60-year-old mother and two daughters, aged 7 and 8 years, were killed when their mud house collapsed in the morning, police officials said.

Rewa Collector Ilayaraja T said the incident took place in Ghuchiyari Bahera village under Garh police station area, about 50 km from the district headquarters. Another minor daughter of the man received injuries and she was admitted to Gangev Hospital, he said. Eyewitnesses claimed the administration team could not reach the spot in time due to lack of a proper road connecting the village.

A motorable road is about three km away from the village, they said. Mangawa Sub-Divisional Magistrate K P Pandey was monitoring the relief and rescue work, the collector said. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state Congress chief Kamal Nath condoled the loss of lives.

In neighbouring Singrauli district, a 10-year-old boy and his 3-year-old sister were killed when their mud house collapsed in Sailo area under Vindhya Nagar police station limits at around 1 am, Jayant police post in-charge Abhimanyu Dwivedi said. Their parents and another minor sister were injured and undergoing treatment, he added.

Red Alert for 10 Districts

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued a ‘red alert’ for 10 districts in Madhya Pradesh, forecasting very heavy to extremely heavy rains over the next 24 hours. Showers ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.5 mm or above along with thunderstorms and lightning are very likely at isolated places in Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Datia, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Neemuch and Mandsaur, said P K Saha, senior meteorologist at the IMD’s Bhopal office. The IMD also sounded an ‘orange alert’ for heavy to very heavy showers till Monday morning in 16 other districts - Bhopal, Rewa, Sidhi, Satna, Singrauli, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Panna, Tikamgarh, Raisen, Rajgarh, Sehore, Vidisha, Agar-Malwa. Saha said isolated places in these districts could receive rainfall in the range of 64.5 mm to 204.4 mm along with thunderstorm and lightning.

Besides, rain or thundershowers are also likely to occur in most of the districts falling under 10 revenue divisions, including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Chambal and Ujjain, he said. A well-marked low pressure area was persisting over neighbouring south-east Uttar Pradesh. It is likely to move west-northwest during the next two days. That is why areas in Madhya Pradesh close to UP were experiencing torrential rains, the official said. Heavy showers also lashed several parts of the state in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Sunday.

According to the official, Hanumana area in Rewa district received the highest 155.4 mm rainfall, while Raghogarh in Guna district of west MP recorded 88 mm downpour during the period.

