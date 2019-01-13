6 Killed, 40 Injured After Bus Carrying Pilgrims Collides With Truck in UP

At least six people were killed and 40 injured on Sunday in a collision between an Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus and a truck in neighbouring Fatehpur district, police said.The incident took place in Kalyanpur area. The bus was carrying pilgrims from Kanpur to Allahabad, they said."The incident took place on Sunday morning on National Highway 2 when the roadways bus carrying the pilgrims collided with a truck after its tyre exploded," Abhishek Tiwari, circle officer, Bindki, said.He said five people died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries in a hospital.The names and age of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, Tiwari said.