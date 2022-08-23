CHANGE LANGUAGE
6 Killed, 5 Injured in Van-bus Collision in TN

PTI

Last Updated: August 23, 2022, 12:20 IST

Coimbatore, India

The 6 people, of which 5 were women, died on the spot. (Representational image: Shutterstock)

According to police, the incident occurred when the passengers of the van were proceeding to Salem

Six people were killed and five others injured when the van in which they were travelling was involved in a collision with an omni bus in Salem district in the small hours of Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred when the passengers of the van were proceeding to Salem. The vehicle which reached a flyover collided head on with a private omni bus coming from opposite direction past midnight.

Under the impact, six people, including five women, died on the spot, while five others sustained injuries, of which one is said to be critical. The injured were admitted to the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College hospital by police with the assistance of locals.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.

first published:August 23, 2022, 12:20 IST
last updated:August 23, 2022, 12:20 IST