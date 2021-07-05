6 Killed After Bolero Rams Into Trailer On Jodhpur-Jaipur Highway

Six people were killed on Jodhpur-Jaipur highway on Sunday night after a Bolero rammed into a trailer while trying to overtake a vehicle. The deadly accident also left one person seriously injured. The unfortunate incident took place on the Dangiyawas stretch of Jodhpur-Jaipur highway in Jodhpur. The Bolero was completely damaged in the accident.

Three of the six youths died on the spot while two others succumbed even before reaching the hospital. The sixth died the next morning during treatment.

According to police, the clash took place around 11:45 pm on Sunday near a stretch where only one-way carriageway was operational due to ongoing road construction work. Seven people were travelling in the Bolero. The driver of the trailer fled the spot soon after the accident.

When the locals and other commuters rushed to help the passengers, they were shocked to see that two of them had their heads severed. The others were in extremely bad shape. People called for an ambulance but they decided to take the injured in private vehicles as they were too critical.

Police said all the seven men are from Beawar city in Ajmer district. While Sumer Singh (21), Ravatram (20), Manohar (21), Jitendra aka Chiku (21), Rajesh (22), and Sikander Singh lost their lives, Chandan Singh (23) is undergoing treatment.

Around 8-10 km stretch on the Dangiyawas highway is closed for two-way traffic, and the partial closure is leading to several accidents.

