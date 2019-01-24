LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
6 Killed as Four-storey Building Collapses in Gurugram, 2 Feared Trapped

Haryana fire service personnel are trying to find the area where the five people are trapped and a bulldozer has been deployed to clear the debris.

News18.com

Updated:January 24, 2019, 6:22 PM IST
Gurgaon: Six labourers have been killed after a four-storey under-construction building collapsed on Thursday at a village here, officials said. One or more people are suspected to be trapped under the debris.
The Gurgaon Fire Department control room received a call at 5.15 am from a local about the building collapse in Ullawas village. Three National Disaster Response Force teams, with about 35 personnel each, were deployed. The rescue operations are still underway.
"Six bodies have been retrieved from the accident site so far. The rescue teams are still on job," an NDRF spokesperson said.

The official said two teams from its base in Ghaziabad and one from its regional base in Dwarka were rushed to the accident site in the morning.

The Gurgaon Fire Department control room received a call at 5.15 am from a local about the building collapse.

The police and the fire department were also involved in the rescue operation.

"Rescue teams are facing difficulty as they are removing concrete, iron grills and debris. There could be seven people, all labourers, feared trapped," fire officer Isham Singh told PTI during the early hours of the operation.

The building collapsed when the labourers were laying the roof the structure's fourth floor, officials said. The police are on the lookout for the building's owner, a resident of the said village.

(With inputs from PTI)




