6 Killed as Lift Falls at Madhya Pradesh Business Tycoon's Farm House During New Year Party
The police said that a party was organised at the farm house on New Year's eve and the businessman along with his family members was present there.
Representative image.(Reuters)
Indore At least six people died and many others were injured after a lift installed at the farm house of business tycoon Puneet Agrawal in Patalpani area fell on Tuesday night, a police officer said.
The police said that a party was organised at the farm house on New Year's eve and Agrawal along with his family members was present there. When the businessman was coming down in the elevator, the machine's belt broke and the lift fell down.
Additional Police Commissioner Dharmraj Meena told IANS that six people were killed in the incident which also left many others injured. However, he did not disclose the identity of the victims.
A source, however, said that the injured include Agrawal and his relatives.
"The injured have been shifted to the hospital," Meena added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- If The FASTag For Your Car Is Not Read by Scanners at Toll Plazas, Your Trip is Free
- How Social Media Came Together to Tie Indians With Love in 2019
- Year in Review: Microsoft in 2019 Was All About Microsoft in 2020
- Year in Review: Tech Will Improve Sneakers, But it Will Not be Without Controversy
- From Kabir Singh to Housefull 4, These Sexist Film Dialogues from 2019 Need to be Cancelled