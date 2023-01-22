6 Killed as Truck Hits Car in UP's Unnao

Six people lost their lives on Sunday evening when a dumper truck collided with a car on the Lucknow-Kanpur highway in the Achalganj police station area here, officials said.

Following the collision, the car got dragged for some distance and hit a woman and her daughter before falling into a ditch, Superintendent of Police Siddharth Shankar Meena said, adding the incident occurred around 7 pm.

Two persons died on the spot, while the rest of them succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Chhottelal (32), Shivang (30), Vimlesh (60), Rampyari (45) and her daughter Shivani (13), Emergency Medical Officer at the district hospital Dr Ashish said, adding the identity of the sixth victim is yet to be ascertained.

Locals had blocked the road following the accident. However, the blockade was lifted after some time following intervention by the police.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Unnao road accident, the CM’s Office said in a tweet.

Read all the Latest India News here