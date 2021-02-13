6 Killed in Fatal Road Accident on Agra Lucknow Expressway in UP's Kannauj District

At least six people were killed in a fatal accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district when an unregistered car rammed into a truck. The incident took place in Talgram area of the district.

The local police immediately reached the spot and bodies were sent to the medical college for post-mortem. Investigation in the case in currently underway, according to police.

All six in the car, who died in the accident, were travelling from Lucknow to Mehdipur Balaji.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and instructed senior officers to help every victim by staying at the accident site.

In a similar incident on February 9, six people on their way to Varanasi had died in a fatal road accident on the Jalalpur highway-Varanasi border when a high-speed pickup collided with a truck. Five were killed on the spot while one succumbed in the hospital during treatment.

The accident left five others seriously injured who were being treated at the district Sadar Hospital. One out of the five was referred to Varanasi Higher Center for treatment.

Superintendent of Police (City) of Jaunpur, Dr Sanjay Kumar had said that a pick-up was going to Varanasi to perform the last rites of a woman at Seraikhwaja. The pick-up collided with a truck at the Jalalpur police station area on Varanasi border.