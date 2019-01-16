6 Killed in Separate Kite-flying Incidents in Three States on Makar Sankranti

Kite flying claimed five lives in separate incidents over the past two days in three districts — Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Nashik — police said on Tuesday.11-year-old boy died after accidentally falling from the terrace of a three-storey building on Monday in Hyderabad. A police officer said Syed Junaid Quadri sustained critical injuries and was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed. The incident occurred in Ameen Mandi area.In a similar incident on the same day, Mohammed Abdul Rahman, 9, sustained critical injuries after he fell from the first floor of his house in Nampally area while flying a kite.A 27-year-old youth also fell to his death while flying a kite on the terrace of his house in Warasiguda area on Sunday. Syed Khalid, who got married six months ago, lost his balance and fell on the compound wall of an adjacent building.A 16-year-old boy died on Tuesday after falling from the terrace of a building in Jail Road locality here when he was flying a kite, police said. The deceased was identified as Sufiyaan Nijam Qureshi, said an official of Nashik Road police station.While in a similar incident, three persons, including a child, were killed after their throats got slit by kite strings during Uttarayan festivities in Gujarat, police said on Monday.A Mehsana police official said eight-year-old Tehjeeb Khan died at the local civil hospital after suffering a severe neck injury due to a kite string."Tehjeeb was riding a bicycle when a kite string slit his throat," he said.Virendrasinh Garasiya, who sustained kite-string injuries to his neck on Saturday had died in a hospital near Kathana village in Anand district on Sunday, an official said. GVK-EMRI, a 108 ambulance service provider in the state, in a statement, said 59 people were injured by kite strings in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara till Sunday evening. As many as 117 persons were injured after falling from rooftops while flying kites in these four districts till Sunday evening.Youth and children take to kite-flying during the Sankranti holidays. Hundreds of people can be seen flying kites from the terraces of their buildings in the twin cities of Hyderabad, Secunderabad and outskirts.Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has denied that he has imposed any blanket ban on kite-flying. He clarified that the notification issued by him restricted kite-flying only on thoroughfares and around places of worship to prevent any untoward incident.(With inputs from PTI and IANS)