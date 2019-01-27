LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
6 Killed, Several Injured in Uttarakhand as Funeral Vehicle Falls in Gorge

The accident occurred when the vehicle was en route to a ghat cremation ground. The police did not rule out the possibility of more casualties saying a search was on for more bodies.

IANS

Updated:January 27, 2019, 4:02 PM IST
6 Killed, Several Injured in Uttarakhand as Funeral Vehicle Falls in Gorge
Image for representation.
Dehradun: At least six persons were killed and a dozen injured when a funeral vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand' Champawat district on Sunday.

The accident occurred when the vehicle was en route to a ghat cremation ground, said Dhirendra Gunjyal, Superintendent of Police (SP) Champawat.

Gunjyal said he was supervising the rescue operation in the area and all the 12 injured persons have been rushed to nearby hospitals.

"We are trying to retrieve all these six bodies," Gunjyal said.

He, however, did not rule out the possibility of more casualties saying a search was on for more bodies.

Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
