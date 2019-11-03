Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

6 Men Gang-rape UP Woman with Her Kin Tied to Tree, Film Act and Post Video Online

The 14-second-long clip of the gangrape is of October 28, police confirmed, adding that a case has been filed against six men and the woman has been sent for medical examination.

PTI

Updated:November 3, 2019, 8:45 AM IST
6 Men Gang-rape UP Woman with Her Kin Tied to Tree, Film Act and Post Video Online
Image for representation.

Banda: A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district was allegedly gang-raped by six men who filmed it and posted the clip online, with the survivor claiming that police only filed a case after the video went viral.

The incident happened in Mau police station area on Monday, while police said they filed a case on Friday evening.

The woman was going to a relative's place along with a family member when she was stopped midway. The men then tied up the family member to a tree and raped the woman, said Arun Pathak, station officer of Mau.

The 14-second-long clip of the incident is of October 28, he confirmed, adding that a case has been filed against six men and the woman has been sent for medical examination.

The woman said that when she went to the same police to file a complaint and narrated the incident to the officials present, she was scolded and asked to leave. After the clip went viral, she met the superintendent of police and only after that a case was registered.

