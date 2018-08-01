English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
6 Minors Sexually Assaulted in Government Observation Home in Bihar
Relatives were in for a shock when the boys narrated how they were forced to have unnatural sex in the bathroom of the premises on Tuesday night.
Illustration by Mir Suhail.
Arah: In yet another shocking incident of child sexual abuse in Bihar, at least six minor boys were allegedly sodomised by other inmates of a government run observation home in Arrah.
The victims were even brutalised by the accused, who feared trouble after the recent crackdown on perpetrators of sexual abuse with minor girls in a Muzaffarpur children's home. They have been admitted to the district hospital.
The matter came to light when relatives of two minors went to the observation home, located in Dhanpur area of Arrah, to receive their children.
Relatives were in for a shock when the boys narrated how they were forced to have unnatural sex in the bathroom of the premises on Tuesday night.
Parents of the victims blamed the staff of the observation home for sweeping the issue under the carpet and not taking any action against the culprits.
Director of the social welfare department, Rajkumar, said they were gathering information and it was too early for him to comment on this matter.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
