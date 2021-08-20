6 Months Before Retirement, Meerut Jawan Killed By Terrorists in Jammu And Kashmir

An Indian Army jawan was killed during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Subedar Ram Singh, who was just six months away from retirement, had joined the Army after his father died on duty. Singh, a resident of Ishapuram area of Meerut, had mostly served in the IMA during his tenure.

Shortly before retirement, he received a posting in the border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. Ram Singh, who worked with the Rashtriya Rifles for about two and a half years, would have completed 30 years of service in February 2022. However, months before retirement, he was killed while battling terrorists on the border.

According to Singh’s family members, his wife Anita had a talk with him on Thursday morning. During the phone call, she learned about the ongoing fight with the terrorists. The Army man told her that two terrorists have been neutralized and an operation is ongoing in search of the remaining one. Before hanging up, he asked Anita to take care of the family.

The family was in a state of shock when they heard about his death. Their home is filled with friends, relatives and neighbours who are proud of Subedar Singh’s service to the nation. His body is likely to reach Meerut by Friday afternoon. Subedar Ram will be cremated with full state honours.

