6 Months Jail in Delhi, Strict Action in Mumbai: These States Impose Curbs on Selling, Bursting of Firecrackers

Ahead of the festive season, cities across India are tightening their grip with regard to the bursting of firecrackers on Diwali. According to the latest directive issued by the Mumbai police, a ban has been imposed on the sale of firecrackers without permission. However, Mumbai is not alone as joining the bandwagon is also the capital where Environment Minister Gopal Rai has observed that bursting firecrackers on Diwali in Delhi will attract a jail term of up to six months and a fine of Rs 200.

Notably, these measures are being taken to prevent air pollution. As per reports, a cocktail of emissions from firecrackers in states across India has been instrumental in denting the air quality immediately after the festival. This had led state governments to mandate rules to control pollution keeping the health of the citizens in mind to reduce respiration-related problems.

Here’s a list of Indian States Which Has Also Banned the Bursting of Firecrackers

Mumbai

Now prior permission from the Mumbai police will be required before selling firecrackers in the city. As per reports, the display, sale, and carrying of any kind of firecrackers in the vehicle has been prohibited by the Mumbai Police. From October 16 to November 14, Mumbai Police will take action on the sale of firecrackers in public.

Delhi

Bursting of firecrackers on Diwali in Delhi will attract a jail term of up to six months and a fine of Rs 200, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday. Production, storage, and sale of firecrackers in the capital will be punishable with a fine of up to Rs 5,000 and three years in jail under Section 9B of the Explosives Act, the minister told a press conference. The Delhi government will light 51,000 diyas at Central Park in Connaught Place on Friday. “The purchase and bursting of firecrackers in Delhi will be punishable with a fine of Rs 200 and six months in jail under the Indian Penal Code,” the minister said.

Punjab

The Punjab government last week stated that a window of two hours- from 8 pm to 10 pm- will be open for bursting firecrackers on Diwali, October 24. This comes after the state’s environment, science, and technology minister, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer mandated that the manufacture, stock, distribution, sale, and use of joined firecrackers are banned in the state and only the green crackers would be allowed for sale only through licensed traders.

However, crackers bursting will be permitted for one hour from 4 am to 5 am and one hour from 9 to 10 pm on November 8, the ‘Prakash Purab’ of Guru Nanak Dev, and also for 35 minutes each on Christmas and New Year’s eve from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am.

Haryana

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) on Monday prohibited the manufacture, sale, and use of all kinds of firecrackers, excluding green crackers, immediately. As per the order, various events occurring during winter months aggravated air pollution levels in Haryana.

West Bengal

On Tuesday, the Calcutta High Court directed that no fireworks other than green crackers bearing QR codes would be imported and sold in West Bengal. It also said that only green crackers bearing QR codes would be sold at a ‘bazi bazar’ (firecracker market) which is proposed to be held in Kolkata from October 18.

The court directed that representatives of the state pollution control board (PCB) and police personnel will inspect firecrackers that would be sold at the market and the police will seize banned firecrackers that are offered for sale there.

The bench also said that all necessary steps be taken by the police authorities and PCB officials to ensure only green crackers are burst during the ensuing festive season in compliance with the directions of the board. “We hope and trust that the festival of lights does not become a cause for concern where the demon of pollution poisons our air and leads to irreparable damage to the health of the population at large,” the bench said.

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government has allowed bursting crackers for an hour but twice on that day. The permitted window lies between 6-7 am and between 7-8 pm.’

Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged his Delhi counterpart to permit the sale of firecrackers falling within permissible norms. In a letter addressed to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Stalin reiterated his earlier request against a blanket ban on firecrackers sale and pointed out that the apex court has allowed the bursting of firecrackers for two hours on festive occasions.

“You would appreciate that there are several contributing factors for air pollution in Indian cities which include vehicular and industrial emissions,” Stalin argued.

