'6 Months of India First': Tweets PM Modi as His Govt Completes 180 Days in Office

New Delhi: As the Modi 2.0 government completes six months in office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the dispensation has taken numerous decisions that have pushed the country's development, accelerated social empowerment and enhanced unity.

In a series of tweets using the hashtag "6monthsofIndiafirst", the prime minister said the government "aspires to do even more in the times to come".

The Prime Minister said the NDA Government has continued working towards developing India and empowered the lives of 130 crore Indians.

Inspired by the motto of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ and with the blessings of 130 crore Indians, the NDA Government has continued working towards developing India and empowering the lives of 130 crore Indians with renewed vigour. #6MonthsOfIndiaFirst — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 30, 2019

“During the last six months, we have taken numerous decisions that have furthered development, accelerated social empowerment and enhanced India’s unity. We aspire to do even more in the times to come, so that we create a prosperous and progressive New India,” he said.

