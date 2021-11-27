6 More Companies Registered on Address of Firm That Sold Marijuana on Amazon: MP Police

In a fresh revelation, Bhind police in Madhya Pradesh has claimed that six more companies were registered on the same address that a dubious firm used to supply marijuana online using e-commerce portal Amazon. Speaking to the media, Manoj Singh, Bhind’s superintendent of police, on Friday said a questionnaire was sent to the Amazon office and the replies have revealed that six more firms were registered on the same address as used by Babu Tex, the company that originally sold marijuana online with the involvement of some locals. The six firms also supply the drug to the same clientele as Babu Tex, said Singh.

A total of 360 orders were used to deliver marijuana to Babu Tex customers, said the officer, adding that police are now seeking information about these six companies from Amazon.

Twenty online orders for the drug were cancelled after the police lodged a case in this regard.

Accused Kallu alias Suraj Pavaiya’s bank account has shown transactions of Rs 47 lakh in this illicit trade, added the officer.

Singh also shared details of those arrested in a joint operation of Visakhapatnam police and Special Enforcement Directorate recently. “Our team went to Visakhapatnam and shared inputs with the police there and got an FIR lodged," said the officer, adding that the accused there will be brought over on a production warrant shortly. Lawyers representing Amazon had met the police officers and assured all possible support in the probe.

Bhind police had recently lodged a case against four persons for online delivery of marijuana using the Amazon platform, a forged GST number and a dubious firm registered in Visakhapatnam.

Alleging non-cooperation of Amazon officers, the police had included company executive directors as accused in the case under section 38 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The United States Embassy too has got in touch with the Bhind police through an email. However, SP Manoj Singh said he has replied to them, seeking details of the case through proper channels, i.e., police headquarters.

State home minister Narottam Mishra, meanwhile, has taken cognisance of the online sale of marijuana on the Amazon platform and ordered police to act against officers of the e-commerce giant. Mishra has instructed officials to issue notices to representatives of the portal and use legal means to produce them if they fail to appear before them.

On Thursday, the minister had ordered for an FIR to be registered against the company over illicit sales of marijuana and ‘poison’.

“We will shortly formulate a policy on online sales and will share it with the Centre," said the minister.

A man had complained to the collector in Indore on Tuesday saying his son took his own life a few months ago after allegedly obtaining deadly Sulphas pills through the e-commerce site.

