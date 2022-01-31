6 Mowed Down as Driver of Electric Bus Loses Control in Kanpur, Several Critically Injured

An electric bus lost control and mowed down several bystanders near the Tat Mill crossroad in Kanpur on Sunday, killing at least six people and injuring several others, according to reports.

Pramod Kumar, DCP East Kanpur confirmed the incident to ANI and reports pegged a group of 15 people present at the scene of the mishap.

Uttar Pradesh | At least five people killed and several injured in an electric bus accident in Kanpur. The incident took place near Tat Mill cross road: Pramod Kumar, DCP East Kanpur pic.twitter.com/ZzVsKMOYuZ— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 30, 2022

Three of the victims have been identified, according to the police. Efforts were being made to determine the identity of the rest, the Hindustan Times reported.

Pramod Kumar said the bus’s brakes failed on the Tat Mill incline, and the bus continued to hit cars, motorcycles, and pedestrians. He went on to say that nine people were in critical condition and were being treated in a hospital.

“An investigation into the matter has been launched," the DCP added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter to express her condolences to the families of those killed in the traffic accident.

“Received unfortunate news of a road accident in Kanpur. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured in the accident," she said in a tweet.

