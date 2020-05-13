6 New Cases Push Gautam Buddh Nagar's Covid-19 Tally to 236

Six more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, taking the total number of cases to 236 in the district, officials said on Wednesday.

Also, two patients were discharged from hospital after getting cured, they said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, in western UP has recorded three deaths due to coronavirus so far, according to officials.

"Total 167 reports have been received in the last 24 hours, of which six were positive and the rest negative for COVID-19. The number of confirmed cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar now stands at 236," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

So far, 143 of the 230 patients have been cured and discharged, leaving 90 active cases in the district, he added.

The recovery rate of patients is 60.59 per cent, according to official statistics.