INDIA

1-MIN READ

6 NSCN (IM) Insurgents Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap District

Representative image. (Credits: Rajeev Bhattacharyya)

Representative image. (Credits: Rajeev Bhattacharyya)

Based on the specific intelligence inputs regarding presence of armed insurgents, two columns were launched by the Assam Rifles in Khonsa area, which is nearly 50 kilometres East of Tinsukia.

  • IANS New Delhi
  • Last Updated: July 11, 2020, 12:08 PM IST
Six National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) insurgents were neutralised in an encounter with the security forces in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday.



At 4.30 a.m., an operational contact was established with the insurgents. In the ensuing gunbattle, six insurgents were neutralised, and six weapons alongwith war-like stores were recovered.

One Assam Rifles soldier was injured in the operation. His condition was said to be stable and was being evacuated to the nearest military hospital.

