6 of 11 Deaths in Anjala Due to Dengue: Health Department

A team of doctors and senior medical officials went to Punjab’s Anjala to review reports of eleven dengue deaths on Tuesday. Dr Anu Chopra Dosandh, State Programme officer for Punjab, National Vector Borne Diseases Control Programme, led the team.

Following reviews, the team stated that only six were suspected dengue patients as two had died of cancer, one of liver failure, one from the cerebrovascular accident and the other one from organ failure, The Tribune reported.

Dr Anu said all six suspected cases of dengue would, however, be reviewed in detail by district dengue death review committee, which would pinpoint the exact reason behind the demise of the people.

Spread by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, and to a lesser extent the Aedes albopictus mosquito, dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease that is widespread across the tropics and is heavily influenced by rainfall, temperature and unplanned urbanization. First recognised in the 1950s during dengue epidemics in the Philippines and Thailand, it has spread across most Asian and Latin American countries and has become the major cause of hospitalisation and death among children adults.

Earlier, The Tribune had reported regarding the spurt in deaths after residents had alleged that at least 11 people had died due to the mosquito-borne disease. However, the Health Department has maintained that no death has been caused by dengue in the current season, even though families of several people have reported that the deceased was undergoing treatment for dengue.

According to the report, the other team members included district Epidemiologist Dr Madan Mohan, Assistant Malaria Officer Bhadar Singh and State Entomologist Nijat Inder Singh.

The District Health Department in a press release stated that the reason behind the death of ACP Kamaldeep Singh was not due to dengue.

Dr Om Parkash, Senior Medical Officer, Civil Hospital, Anjala, said that they had increased vigil to look for and destroy mosquito breeding spots in the area. He further added that private hospitals had been advised not to conduct Rapid Card Dengue Test as it was not recognised by the government.

